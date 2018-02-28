Jackie C. ‘Shoebox’ Milliken

Mr. Milliken, age 79, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed Milliken and Leola Summers Milliken; first wife and mother of his children, Eleene Milliken; and second wife, Elizabeth Elaine Milliken.

He is survived by his sons, Marty (Kimberly) Milliken, Jack (Paula) Milliken, Ricky Medlin, Jimmy Dale Medlin, Joey D. Medlin; brother, Herlon (Judy) Milliken; grandchildren, Edward (Becky) Milliken, Brandon Milliken, Brittany Milliken, Jessica (Carey) Fones, Peyton Medlin, Christopher Medlin, Jonathan Davis, Timothy Justin Moore, Ashley Rouse, Amber Barrow, Kevin Lanclos; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Milliken was a member of the Baptist faith and was employed as a truck driver for 48 years with Genesco.

Active pallbearers will be Royce Summers, Jimmy Summers, Edward Milliken, Brandon Milliken, Kevin Lanclos, Christopher Medlin, Carey Fones and Jonathan Davis.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.