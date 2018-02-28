Thomas Wilson Duncan

Mr. Duncan, age 71, of Carthage, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Mr. Duncan was born Sept. 6, 1946 to the late Thomas and Mable Fisher Whitefield Duncan. Also preceding him in death was his first wife, Frances Dianne Ezen Duncan; son, Thomas Ray Duncan; grandchildren, Thomas Lee Duncan, Dianna Nicole Duncan; and brothers, Jessie James Duncan, Leo Duncan Sr., and Donald Ray Duncan.

He was married to Carolyn Sue Givens in 1989. He graduated Smith County High School in 1965 and worked at TRW for 32 years. He was of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Army veteran.

Mr. Duncan is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carolyn Duncan, of Carthage; daughter, Tina Ann Duncan-Whittington, of Carthage; three grandchildren, Cody Martin (Jessica) Duncan, Ashley (Brice) Carr, Brittany Whittington; four great-grandchildren, Kinley Annamae Duncan, Nathan Azevedo, Alissa Ann-Marie Carr, Bruce Wayne Carr; two brothers, Jerry (Patricia) Duncan, of Dixon Springs, Claude (Deborah Joy) Duncan, of Sykes; and sister-in-law, Gertrude Duncan, of Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help with burial expenses.

The Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.