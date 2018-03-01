Marjorie Beth Leberman Friedman

Mrs. Friedman, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Feb. 25, 2018.

She was formerly of Cody, Wyoming and Las Vegas and originally from Hamburg, New York.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial tributes in honor of Beth to St. Joseph’s Indian School at P.O. Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0300 or stjo.org.

Mrs. Friedman was a vet clinic business manager. She loved to weave baskets, work with horses and be with her grandchildren. She was an excellent marksman with rifles, pistols and shotguns. Mrs. Friedman is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dr. Robert H. Friedman; children, Jennifer (Rick) Traut, of Erie, Pennsylvania, Kimberly (John) Agee, of Hermitage, Robin Mains, of Lebanon, Cheri Friedman, of Jackson, Clay Friedman, of Dallas, Charles (Petra) Friedman, of Newton Massachusetts; grandchildren, Jason Traut, Katie Traut, Emily Silva, Samantha Agee, Kirsten Agee, Gabrielle Agee, Hannah Friedman, Daniel Friedman; and great-grandchildren, Tatiana, Jasmine, and Lily Silva.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Mains; parents, Seldon and Marian McGerald Leberman; and brothers, Arthur, Bruce, Paul and Robert Leberman.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

