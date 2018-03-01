Shirley Ann Rose

Ms. Rose passed away Feb. 28, 2018 at age 82.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Spangler, Austin Spangler, Mike Browning, Mike Maynor, Jim Finn, Bill Hartbanger, Aaron Gould and Mark Copeland.

Ms. Rose is survived by her daughter Debbie (Bill Spangler) Rose-Spangler; sister, Linda Gail Ramsey; grandson, Dennis (Jesse) Spangler; and great-grandchildren, Austin Spangler and Addysyn Spangler.

She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Ramsey, and mother, Hazel Ramsey.

Shirley was a receptionist for the Southern Baptist Historical Society until retirement. After retirement, she taught water aerobics at the Jimmy Floyd Center for almost 20 years. She was known for her love of big pocketbooks. She loved the beach, playing piano, lighthouses, water aerobics, history, old rock and roll and, of course, Elvis Presley. Shirley was a breast cancer survivor of 30 years.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

