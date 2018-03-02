logo

Billy Ray Fears

Staff Reports • Mar 2, 2018 at 3:27 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Fears will be held Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 4 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Templeton officiating. Graveside services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Cemetery in Fayetteville.  Pallbearers will be Jeff Lancaster, Steve Hooper, Jeremy Mitchell, Tony Woodard, Brandon Lay and Dustin Brown. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until the service at 4 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.

Mr. Fears, age 70, of the Vesta community in Lebanon, passed away Feb. 28, 2018. 

A native of Fayetteville in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Woodall Fears. He was employed as a bridge construction superintendent by Bell & Associates of Brentwood.

He is survived by his five children, Leigh Mills, Christina Fears, Julie Smith, Pam (Brandon) Lay, Bill Fears Jr.; three grandchildren, Eli Fears, Jayden Morris, Payton Lay; brother, Ronnie (Helen) Fears; and sister, Shirley Fears.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

