Tommy Martin Ross

Mr. Ross died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 in Mt. Juliet at the age of 64.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Ewing and Doris Ross, of Gallatin.

He is survived by his children, Wendy (Anthony) Rogers, Tommy Ross Jr., and Melissa Ross. He is also survived by his fiancée, Amy Lewis, and her children, Amber and Emily Lewis; four grandchildren, Cody Rogers, Courtney Rogers, Kayla Ross, Cheyanne Ross; two brothers, David (Jennifer) Ross, Ewing (Angelia) Ross; nieces and nephews, Coby Ross, Kayla Marie Ross, Amanda Ross-Gregory, Sara Ross; and special friends, Tim Anderson, Robby Green and Paul Veauvias.

