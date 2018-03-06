Dennis William Luper

Survivors include his daughter, Cora Elizabeth Luper, of Kingston Springs; parents, Joyce and Jerry Luper, of Watertown; wife, Brandy Nicole Luper, of Carthage; siblings, Barbara (Jason) Stewart, Stevie (Jenny) Luper, of Lebanon; nieces and nephews, Peyton, Hayli and Katy Stewart, Jonathan and Ryan Luper, of Lebanon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins across the U.S.

Dennis was a fun-loving man who always had a smile and a joke for anyone who was with him. He had a big spirit and was always the life of the party. He loved his family and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He volunteered a lot of time to the Vietnam veterans association, to which his father belongs. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1992.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.