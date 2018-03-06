logo

Obituary

Linda Frances Nunally Moore

Staff Reports • Today at 10:40 AM

Family and friends of Mrs. Moore are invited to share memories Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday one hour prior to the service at NorthField Church. Linda’s life celebration service will be held Friday, March 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the NorthField Church at 2100 Gallatin Pike in Gallatin with Tom Haddon officiating. Entombment will follow in Crestview Cemetery.

Mrs. Moore passed away March 4, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Moore.

She is survived by her son, Shane Moore; daughter, Paige (Kevin) Collier; sister, Ann (David) Gaines; and grandchildren, Jacob, Chole, Gracie, Noah and Lucas.

Neighbours Life Celebration Services is in charge of arrangements, 615-885-0012.

