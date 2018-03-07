Randall Ligon

Mr. Ligon, age 72, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, March 5, 2018 at his home.

Born June 3, 1945 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Merlyn and Lina Mae King Ligon. He served in the United States Air Force Guard, and was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church. He was a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Curtis Ligon; children, Scott (Kelli) Ligon, Tonya (Larry) Jones; bonus children, Shawna (Jerry) Jones, Sunshine (Justin) Gregory, Shanoa (Bobby) Eastland; grandchildren, Kate and Jacob Ligon, Wyatt and Ava Jones, Sophie and Thomas Jones, Farmer Gregory, Brooks and Briley Eastland; sister, Linda Patterson; and the mother of his children, Juanita Ligon.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.