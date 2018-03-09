Mark Stephen Ripp

Mr. Ripp, 63, of Lebanon, died Tuesday evening, March 6, 2018 at Summit Medical Center. He was born Sept. 1, 1954 in Lowville, NY. He was the son of the late John and Natalie Boland Ripp. He was retired from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service, and he was a manager at the Aircraft Battery Shop in Lebanon.

He is survived by his children, Heather (Trent) Patterson of Watertown, Bonnie Ripp and Andrew Ripp of Buffalo Valley and Jonathon Ripp of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Tristan, Takota and Trinity Patterson; brothers and sisters, William Ripp of Florida, Patricia (Thomas) Koubek of New Jersey; Brian Ripp, Michael (Judy) Ripp, Alan (Lynette) Ripp, Mary Gen Ripp, Kathleen Ripp, Laura (Paul) Lazarus and Sean (Lou) Ripp all of New York; 8 nephews and 3 nieces; aunts, Carloyn Jaquin and Gwendolyn Ripp.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.