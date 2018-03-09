Robert Thomas Evans

Brother Evans, 82, of Lebanon, went to be with his Lord on Friday, March 9, 2018. The family sends special appreciation to the staff of the Pavilion Memory Care Facility in Lebanon for their loving care.

The son of the late George and Allie Evans, Brother Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Bellar Evans; daughters Laurie (Terry) Taylor, Lisa (Benny) Nolen, and Susan (Marc) Huddleston; five grandchildren, Carrie Beth Taylor, Jeremy (Christy) Taylor, Benjamin (Callie) Nolen, Bethany (Kyle) Speck, and Anna Huddleston; and eight great-grandchildren, Cayden Champion, Isabelle and Hudson Taylor, Asher, Levi, and Samuel Nolen, and Nolen and Nathan Speck.

Preceding him in death was his son, Robert Russell Evans.

Brother Evans, born in Baltimore, MD, moved to Lebanon at the age of 10 years old. He attended Lebanon High School and graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in 1954. He also attended Tennessee Tech University.

Brother Bob was a Lebanon businessman. He worked at Bellar Furniture Co., and was owner/manager of Town and Country Home Furnishings, both in Lebanon, for 22 years. He surrendered and served in full-time ministry for 39 years, which included music ministry at College Heights Baptist Church in Gallatin and Fairview Baptist Church in Lebanon.

He founded and pastored two churches, Love One Another Church, and Love’s Way Community Church, both of Lebanon. Desiring to show God’s love to hurting people, he and his wife founded Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry in 1999, which provides food to those in need in Wilson and surrounding counties. Brother Bob was also involved in foreign mission endeavors in Russia and Haiti.

In 2012, the Lebanon Rotary Breakfast Club awarded Brother Evans the Bernie Bass Community Service Award.

In 2014, the Tennessee House of Representatives passed a Joint Resolution to honor Brother Evans for his work in ministry and community service.

Brother Bob was a past member of the Lebanon Jaycees and Rotary Clubs and the Gideon’s International.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, 1960 SE Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090 and the Gideon’s International.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.