Obituary

Celestine Moorehead

Staff Reports • Today at 6:14 PM

Family visitation for Ms. Moorehead will be Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 11 a.m. until noon with the funeral to follow at Schrader Lane Church of Christ at 1234 Schrader Lane in Nashville. Brother Robert Gardenhire will serve as eulogist.

Ms. Morehead, age 59, passed away March 5, 2018 at Metro General Hospital Meharry in Nashville.

She is survived by her loving sons, Victor D. (Nikki) Moorehead, Arieal Moorehead; three grandchildren; sister, Avis B. Hardin; brothers, Gregory, Thomas and Victor L. Morehead; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

