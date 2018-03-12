logo

Obituary

Jeffrey Wendell Franklin

Staff Reports • Today at 2:25 PM

Visitation for Mr. Franklin was held Sunday, March 11 in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Graveside services were held on Monday, March 12 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Brother John Grant officiated the services. Active pallbearers were family and friends.

Mr. Franklin, 56, passed away Thursday, March 8. He was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and a registered surveyor with Crockett Surveying.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don Franklin; brother, Benjamin Don Franklin Jr.; paternal grandparents, Comer and Milbra Comer Franklin; maternal grandparents, Shirley and Lillian Hollis.

He is survived by children, Ashley Lynn Franklin and Benjamin “Jake” Franklin; mother Georgia Franklin; twin sister, Jennifer Kay (Richard) Winfree; brother, Comer Anderson “Andy” (Monica) Franklin; nieces, Melissa Franklin, Rachel Franklin and Brooke Bowen; and other loving family members.

Partlow Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line, 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com. 