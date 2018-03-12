Jeffrey Wendell Franklin

Mr. Franklin, 56, passed away Thursday, March 8. He was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and a registered surveyor with Crockett Surveying.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don Franklin; brother, Benjamin Don Franklin Jr.; paternal grandparents, Comer and Milbra Comer Franklin; maternal grandparents, Shirley and Lillian Hollis.

He is survived by children, Ashley Lynn Franklin and Benjamin “Jake” Franklin; mother Georgia Franklin; twin sister, Jennifer Kay (Richard) Winfree; brother, Comer Anderson “Andy” (Monica) Franklin; nieces, Melissa Franklin, Rachel Franklin and Brooke Bowen; and other loving family members.

Partlow Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line, 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.