Obituary

James Hulon “Jimmy” Sharpe

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 1:27 PM

Visitation for Mr. Sharpe will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet. Funeral services will be Saturday at noon at the funeral home with Andrew Coleman officiating. Internment with military honors will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jason Sharpe, David Sharpe, Rob Sharpe, Anna Sharpe, Michael O’Connor and Doug Belcher. 

Mr. Sharpe, 74, of Hermitage, died March 10, 2018. He was a 1961 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was the son of the late Hugh and Frances Caldwell Sharpe. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol Sharpe. 

He is survived by his children, Jason James (Candi McCool) Sharpe, David Hulon Sharpe, Robert Alan (Emily Chambers) Sharpe, Anna Mae Sharpe; and grandchildren Olivia Caroline Sharpe, Lillie-Anne Sharpe, Hugh Frederick Sharpe, Axel James Sharpe and Marshall Avis Sharpe.

Flowers accepted, or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, Tn. 37122. 

Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obituary line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com. 

 