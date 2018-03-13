James Hulon “Jimmy” Sharpe

Mr. Sharpe, 74, of Hermitage, died March 10, 2018. He was a 1961 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was the son of the late Hugh and Frances Caldwell Sharpe. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol Sharpe.

He is survived by his children, Jason James (Candi McCool) Sharpe, David Hulon Sharpe, Robert Alan (Emily Chambers) Sharpe, Anna Mae Sharpe; and grandchildren Olivia Caroline Sharpe, Lillie-Anne Sharpe, Hugh Frederick Sharpe, Axel James Sharpe and Marshall Avis Sharpe.

Flowers accepted, or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, Tn. 37122.

Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obituary line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.