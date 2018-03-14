Shirley Rebecca Fuston

Mrs. Fuston, 76, of Watertown, died Friday evening at Summit Medical Center. Born May 4, 1941 in Smith County, she was the daughter of the late John Sherman Vaden and Luvenia Bush Vaden. She was a member of Poplar Hill Baptist Church and a Home Health Care provider.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Milton, Hubert, C.S. (Bud), Sammy and James Vaden and sisters, Virginia Vanatta and Helen Bennett. Her husband, Brother Ben Dillard Fuston, died on Feb. 15, 2016.

Mrs. Fuston is survived by her children, Cindy Lawson of Watertown, Kenneth (Jennifer) Fuston of Lascassas, Teresa Fuston and Benita (Phil) Woodard both of Watertown; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vickey Vaden and Rose Vaden; nieces; and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.