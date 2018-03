Mr. Moxley, 80, died Monday.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Tommie Moxley; children, Saundra (Ronald) Scott and Kevin Moxley; brother, Wade (Rachel) Moxley; sister, Carlena Hamlin; sister-in-law, Lillie Moxley and other relatives and friends.

JC Hellum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.