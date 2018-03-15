Doris M. Williams

Mrs. Williams, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in the Lebanon Health & Rehab. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. Dickerson and Willie McKee Dickerson; husband, William Oscar Williams; two sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her son, Steve Williams; daughters, Debbie Williams Jenkins and Teresa Williams; son-in-law, Randy Mitchell; grandchildren, Jonathan (Crista) Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Erin Mitchell (Bryan) Kemp and Gina Mitchell; and eight great grandchildren.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.