Obituary

Harriet M. Barnes

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 4:36 PM

Visitation for Mrs. Barnes will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel. A rosary service will follow at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Father Michael O’ Bryan will officiate the service. Active pallbearers will be Matthew Barnes, Dustan Minchey, Josh Hilliard, Randall Hayes, David Minchey and Danny Hilliard. Internment will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. 

Mrs. Barnes, 87, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at The Pavilion. She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, a military wife and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kenneth Barnes; parents, Phillip J. Capouch and Mary Machovsky Capouch; brothers, Raymond, Albert, Herman, Bernard and Robert; sisters, Mary Ann, Beatrice, and Emily. 

She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Billie) Barnes & Tim (Janice) Barnes; daughters, Joni (Randall) Hayes, Barbara (David) Minchey, & Pam (Danny) Hilliard; brother, Ernie Capouch;  grandchildren, Rachel (Jason) Sutton, Dustan (Sarah) Minchey, Christie (Jason) George, Matthew (Melissa) Barnes, Amanda (Michael) Bundy, Josh Hilliard; and 11 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made in her memory to the St. Frances Cabrini Church building fund or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, partlowchapel.com.