Christie Lee Jones

Ms. Jones, 58, of Old Hickory, died March 14, 2018. She was a member of Saturn Drive Baptist Church and a 1979 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Although Christie did not have children of her own, she loved children and was a babysitter to many over the years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles M. Jones and twin nephews, Justin Charles and David Monroe Jones.

She is survived by her mother, Louise Kolbe Jones; brothers, Andrew M. “Andy” (Cheryl) Jones, Randy Jones and Charles “Buddy” (Judy) Jones; nieces, Kelly Amanda, Abby, Audra, Jennifer, Victoria and Kayla; great-nieces and nephews, Kolbe, Landon, Weston, Bella, Rilynn, Allison, Alex, Andrew, Anna Belle, Lillianna and Christine.

Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obituary line, 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.