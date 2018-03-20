Mr. Barrett, age 63, of Sparta, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home. He was a native of Wilson County.

Survivors include his five children, Tiffani (Russell) Doyle, of Franklin, Jeffery Lynne Barrett Jr., of Smithville, Jennifer (Greg) Halliburton, of Tullahoma, Frank (Kendra) Barrett, of Lafayette, Jodie Barrett, of Gallatin; four siblings, Mary Phillips, of Lebanon, Harold (Wilma) Barrett, of Cottage Home, Kenneth (Sylvia) Barrett, of Christiana, Glen (Judy) Barrett, of Murfreesboro; 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Maude Jennings Barrett; and siblings, Charles Barrett, James Barrett, Bill Barrett and Margaret Smith.

Mr. Barrett was a self-employed business owner and was a civil servant. He was a veteran of the Army and enjoyed spending time with his toy poodles.

Mr. Barrett's pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brandon, Kyle and Evan Cunningham, Kris Barrett, Jared and Alex Halliburton, Taylor Armbruster and Paddon Doyle. Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Barrett, Carter Halliburton and Camryn Armbruster.

Woodbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-563-2311, woodburyfuneralhome.net.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.