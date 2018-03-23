Georgia Hudson Neal

Born March 4, 1922 in Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Tillie Oakley Hudson. She was a businesswoman, who helped her husband at Neal’s Amoco and on the farm. She loved God and reading the Bible. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and enjoyed flower gardening and square dancing. She was a member of College Hills Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She also was a member of the Shop Springs Home Demonstration Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Frank Albert Neal Jr.; son, Frank A. Neal III; two brothers, Carlos and Ollie Hudson; and seven sisters, Mildred Litchford, Irene Hallums, Lucille Ogle, Eunice Tribble, Lois Hudson, Allie T. Denton and Louise Eastes.

She was a loving mother to Jimmy (Linda) Neal, Terry (Virginia) Neal, Joy Rhodes; seven grandchildren, Frank A. (Karri) Neal IV, Ben (Becky) Neal, Karen (Steve) Murphy, Angie (Floyd) Riddle, Christy (Danny) Morris, Brandi (Kent) Gooch, David Neal; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Neal; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Christian Relief Fund, World Bible School or Healing Hands International.

Honorary pallbearers will be elders of College Hills Church of Christ.

Active pallbearers will be Elijah, Frankie, Frank, Ben and David Neal, Dustin Murphy, Tyler & Max Davenport, Brantly Cox and Cameron Griffith.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

