James Eugene Hayes

Mr. Hayes, age 75, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Burney E. and Edna Mai Hayes; and brother, Burney H. Hayes.

Mr. Hayes is survived by his wife of 25 years, Teresa Hayes; son, Shaun Teat; daughters, Lori (Eric) Plunkett, Danielle Hayes, Lisa (Jody) Burke; sister, Avice (Ronnie) Cummings; nephews, Tony (Brenda) Hayes, Teemus (Faith) Hayes; and grandchildren, Elijah James Hayes, Alexandria Grae Ostrander and Cody Burke.

Mr. Hayes was a member of the Leeville Church of Christ and attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. He was retired from the Army National Guard.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

