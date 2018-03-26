Andrew ‘Ted’ Edward Gilewicz Jr.

Ted Gilewicz passed away March 23, 2018 at age 48.

Honorary pallbearers were Andrew Joseph Gilewicz, Dean Sutherland, David Harmon, Rich Watkins, Don Kenney, Wayne Darby, Steven Beck and Mike Agee.

Mr. Gilewicz served in the United States Army. He worked as a solutions architect for Presidio.

He is survived by his children, Andrew Joseph Gilewicz, Jordain Elizabeth Gilewicz, Dean Sutherland, Alyssa Sutherland; life partner, Michelle Sutherland; mother, Barbara Ellen Vorndran Gilewicz; and sisters, Alicia Ellen Gilewicz Beck and Alexa Elizabeth Gilewicz Barger.

He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew Edward Gilewicz.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.