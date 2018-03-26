Ms. Gannon, of Lebanon, born March 2, 1927, died March 22, 2018.

The world is a sadder place today with the passing of Geraldine Gannon, and heaven is rejoicing. She leaves behind two daughters, one sister, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was always a joy to be with. We will all miss her.

Hillcrest Funeral Home in Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements, hillcrestfuneralhomesshelbyvilletn.com.

