Sallyann Elizabeth O'Masters

Ms. O’Masters, age 73, of Watertown, died Saturday morning, March 24, 2018 at her residence.

Born Oct. 20, 1944, she was raised by her grandparents, Joseph Michael Dillon and Sarah Kennedy Dillon in Philadelphia. Sally was a member of Round Lick Baptist Church and a former food service employee at Walmart and Publix.

She is survived by her children, Patrick (Susie) O'Masters, of Columbus, Ohio, Denise (Phillip) Compton, of Watertown, Mike (Denise) O'Masters, of San Diego, California, Anna (Eric) Akers, of Radcliff, Kentucky, Joseph O'Masters of Idaho; grandchildren, Katherine and Kimberly, Sarah and John, Michelle, Natasha, Chris, Dana and John, Justin and Molly, Jordan, Keith and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Allysa, Jordan, Noah, Emma, Ava, Gabrielle, Seth, Cassandra, Sydney, Madelyn, Macey, Seth, Christopher and Lainey; and her sister, Patricia Dillon, of Watertown.

Sally was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother, Ruth Dillon Getz; father, Edward Dillon; grandchildren, Patrick O'Masters Jr., Kristina O'Masters, Christopher O'Masters; and a brother, Micky Dillon.

Sally has requested cremation, and the family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the TN Donor Services at 1600 Hayes St. Suite 300, Nashville, TN 37203. Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.