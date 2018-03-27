Betty Jean Peach

Mrs. Peach, age 86, of Nashville and Sebring, Florida, died March 23, 2018.

Mrs. Peach attended Mt. Juliet High School in her younger years. She was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church and Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Florida. Mrs. Peach loved to knit and dance. She was the daughter of the late, Austin and Pauline Wills Simms.

Mrs. Peach was also preceded in death by her husbands, J.W. Underwood, Lewis Peach; and her brothers, Robert Simms, Raymond Simms and Paul Simms.

She is survived by her children, Paulette Martin, Gary (Anthony) Underwood, Jeff (Kathy) Underwood; grandchildren, Ryland (Kristi) Underwood, Sarah (Lucas) Winstead, Austin (Emily) Underwood, Tracey Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Kassie Strain, Sierra White, Jessica Reynolds, Taylor Reynolds, Madison Thomas; great-great grandchildren, Sophia Caraway, Rylee Strain, Hayden Caraway, Marley Thomas, Grayson Winstead, Audrey Winstead, Sadie Underwood, Davis Underwood, Gavin Underwood, Alyssa Underwood; and friend of 70 years, Teresa Brazzell.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220.

The family wished to express its thanks to the staff of Vitas Hospice for the loving care given to Mrs. Peach.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.