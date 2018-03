She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Moline Crawford; and her brother, Edward Crawford.

Ellen is survived by her husband of 28 years, Donald Johnson, of Hessmer, Louisiana; brothers, Carl (Josephine) Crawford, Jerry (Kathy) Crawford, Harold (Vickie) Crawford, Davie Crawford; sisters, Edith Crawford, of Gray, Maine, Louise Crawford, Anna Marie (David) Jones, Rosa (Andy) Green, Linda (Danny) Hill; uncle, Charles Crawford; and a large number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.