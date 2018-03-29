Helen Joan Hargiss

Mrs. Hargiss, known to her friends as Joan, died March 13, 2018 at the age of 92 in Lebanon.

Born July 15, 2015 in Wichita, Kansas, she is survived by her two children, William S. “Bill” Hargiss, Nancy Hargiss-Tatlock; and two grandchildren, Alexandra and Aaron Hargiss.

Joan went to the University of Kansas, where she met Willard Clarke Hargiss. Joan and Clarke were married Aug. 23, 1947 in Topeka, Kansas, and the two were married for 56 years until Clarke’s death in 2004.

She was a journalist early in her career for the “Wichita Eagle,” and after she and Clarke moved to Philadelphia, Joan worked for the society page for the “Philadelphia Inquirer” until Nancy was born in 1951.

When Clarke was offered a position with Westinghouse, Clarke, Joan and Nancy moved to Kansas City, where Bill was born in 1954, and just a few years later, when Clarke was offered a job with Rocketdyne, the Hargiss family moved to Southern California, where they lived for nearly four decades.

Joan and Clarke then moved first to Pittsburgh, and then when Clarke retired, Clarke and Joan wanted to be closer to their children, so they moved to Santa Maria, California until Clarke’s death in 2004.

As Nancy and Bill had moved to Tennessee, the last 14 years of Joan’s life she lived in Lebanon, where she became a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church and spent much of her time reading, doing crossword puzzles and playing bridge.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

