Terry Lee Hurless

Mr. Hurless, age 76, of Watertown, died Sunday morning, April 1, 2018 at his residence.

Born Sept. 26, 1941 in Chicago, he was the son of the late Harold Franklin Hurless and Virginia Margaret Schneck Hurless and was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis, Lawrence, Anthony and Mitchell Hurless; and grandsons, Tyler Heithcock, Christopher Aubin and Malcolm Anderson.

Terry was a civil engineer, who graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church.

Terry is survived by his wife, Shirley Walker Hurless, of Watertown; children, Terri (William) Aubin, of Watertown, Bonnie (David) Heithcock, of Lebanon, James (Kim) Hurless, of Smyrna, Valerie (Paul) Anderson, of Sunrise, Florida; grandchildren, Aaron (Kesone) Heithcock, of Murfreesboro, Wesley (Emily) Hurless, of Hampton, Virginia, Heather (Trent) Patterson, of Watertown, Heather (Daniel) Lancaster, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Max and Morgan Anderson, of Sunrise, Florida; and great-grandchildren, Tristan, Takota, Trinity Patterson and Mallory Lancaster.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

