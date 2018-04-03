Johnnie Mai Wilkerson

Mrs. Wilkerson, age 95, of Lebanon, died Tuesday morning, April 3, 2018 at Quality Care Health Center.

Born March 17, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Betty Jane Reed Slager and preceded in death by her brother, Marshall Slager; and sisters, Myrtle Jones, Leevie Bayne, Janie Taylor, Reba Shelton and Hattie Stone. Her husband, Charlie Neal Wilkerson, died Oct. 15, 2002.

She was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Johnnie Mai is survived by her sons, Paul Wilkerson, and his wife, Dorothy Ann, of Lafayette, Raymond Wilkerson, of Lebanon; a grandson, Terry Wilkerson, and his wife, Sue of Holland, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Lucy Slager, of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.