Nicholas T. Hendricks Jr.

Mr. Hendricks, age 27, of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 1, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lee White.

He is survived by his father, Nick Hendricks; mother, Wendy Pearce; brothers, Noah Beese, Garrett Beese; grandparents, Larry Hendricks, Kay (John) Rice, Polly White; and his dog, Razor.

Nick attended Mt. Juliet High School and Wilson Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army for three years, and during that time was stationed in Korea and Germany. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.