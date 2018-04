Mary Jane Poindexter

Mrs. Poindexter, 93, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on April 3, 2018.

Mrs. Poindexter is preceded in death by her husband, Rass EQ Poindexter; parents, Joseph and Anna Brown Gidcomb; brothers, Beale Jones, Frank Jones, and Albert Jones; sisters, Elizabeth Fly, Margaret Wright, and Bertha Graves.

She is survived by son, Thomas Q. Poindexter; daughter, Nancy Ann Poindexter Kirby; grandsons, Robert Kenneth Kirby and Joshua Quinton Poindexter; granddaughters, Jennifer Ann Kirby Perkins and Kaci Diane Poindexter Stubblefield; great- grandchildren, Kayla Ledford, Nichole Ledford, Regan Perkins, and Elijah Stubblefield.

Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, 2220 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., is in charge of arrangements, 615-758-5459, obituary line, 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralhome.com.