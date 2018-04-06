David Edward Davenport III

Mr. Davenport, age 26, of Watertown, died Friday, April 6, 2018 at Lebanon Health and Rehab.

Born March 25, 1991 in Lebanon, he is the survived by his parents, David Edward Davenport Jr. and Melissa Sue Ogle Davenport, of Watertown; brothers and sister, Jonathan Davenport, of Watertown, Robert Davenport, of Murfreesboro, Jo Beth (John) Taylor, of Gordonsville, Lisa Hamlin, Crystal Brewington Ricketts, both of Lebanon; birth mother, Bobbie Sue Dupree; grandfathers, David Davenport Sr., of Watertown, Charles Ogle, of Ohio; and aunts, Davanne Blair, Brenda Fennell, of Watertown.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Davenport, Donna Ogle, Anna Ruth Stewart and H.C. Sevier.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

