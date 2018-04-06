Margaret ‘Missy’ Ann Paul

Missy Paul passed away April 5, 2018 at age 51.

Mrs. Paul is survived by her husband, John Milton Paul; children, Mychal Lawson, Mollie Paul, Bennie-Lee Paul, Bailey Paul; bonus daughter, Kelly Rouska; grandchildren, Zaccourii kai Deleon, Skye Hunter, River Hyder, Lyrik Rain, Kylie Rouska; mother, Bennie-Lee Hudgins; father, Reagan Gasaway; stepmother, Dreama Gasaway; and siblings, Rankin Gasaway, West Gasaway, Elizabeth Tindall, Michelle Williams and Whitney Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Frank West Hudgins.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

