Larry Harris Garrett

Mr. Garrett, age 70, was born on June 19, 1947 and passed away April 5, 2018 in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia Harris and William Clayton Garrett. He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda King Garrett; three daughters, Kelly (Bradford) Hancock, Diana (Orsorio) Jackson, Caroline (Tyler) Andrews; sister, Jill (Doug) Garrett-Roy; brothers, Jerry (Carrin) Garrett, Donald (Susan) Garrett, Jeff (Margaret) Garrett; and 10 grandchildren, Ainsley, Garrett, Ladd, Nina, Abbey, Isaac, Ewan, Wyatt, Elias and Vivien.

Mr. Garrett served in the U.S. Army from 1966-68 in Augsburg, Germany. His business skills were initially developed during his tour of duty, which gave him a focus when he returned to college on the G.I. Bill. Larry graduated Sigma Chi from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Pallbearers serving will be his sons-in-law, Bradford Hancock, Orosorio Jackson, Tyler Andrews; and friends, Gary Thompson, Bruce Jenkins and Rich Van Zyl. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Garrett, Donald Garrett, Jeff Garrett and Bill Bell.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to Brentwood Baptist Church, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Woodlawn Roesch Patton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visit the online obituary at woodlawn-roesch-pattonfh.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.