Cecil Jordan Bennett

Mr. Bennett, of Brush Creek, passed away April 6, 2018 at age 43.

Pallbearers were Jordan “Junior” Measle, Ray Heston, Lewis Bennett, Ricky Mofield, Bennie Spurlock, Jason Carroll, Shannon Napier and Neil Turner. Honorary pallbearers were Allen Heston, Daniel Thomas, Michael Martin, Dustin Taylor and the ADC Paving Crew.

Cecil worked in the paving business and was a truck driver for several companies. He was born in Carthage to Joe and Marie Measle Bennett. He was a jokester, loved comedy, the Andy Griffith show, fishing and the Titans.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Thorne Bennett; children, John Nathanile (Kourtney) Bennett, Jeremy Scott Bennett, Jordan Thomas Bennett; stepdaughter, Marcy Pickler (Jimmy Hodge); step-grandchildren, Kailan Hodge and Onna Hodge; mother, Marie Measle Bennett; siblings, Sallie (Neil) Turner, Thelma Joe (Ricky) Mofield, Lewis Bennett, Brenda (Ray) Heston, Bennie (Ruby) Spurlock; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Bennett; uncle, Larry Bennett; and grandparents, Opal and Cecil Bennett and Jordan “J.W.” and Irene Measle.

The family extends their gratitude to Summit Medical Center, Centennial and Tennessee Oncology for their care.

A memorial fund will be established on behalf of Cecil’s young family.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

