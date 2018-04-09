Rosa Marie Watson Brehm

Mrs. Brehm, age 95, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018 at her home.

Born Dec. 8, 1922 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Darden T. and Rosa Hester Watson. She was a homemaker and one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was one feisty lady who loved traveling. She also loved reading newspapers and stuffed animals, watching old movies, John Wayne, Elvis, listening to country music and Hank Snow and Eddie Stubbs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Brehm; son, Michael Alton Brehm; sisters, Georgia Bates, Helen Watson, Margaret Jocelyn, Nell Crutcher; brothers, Ellis, William Allen and Franklin Watson; stepson, Tracy Brehm; stepdaughter, Mathey Wilson; nephew, Roland Crutcher; niece, Donna Crutcher; and an infant niece, Doris Gail Bates.

She is survived by her nieces, Carmen (Ted) Williams, Faye (David) Williams, Brenda (Louis) Myrick, Pat (William) Carmack, Pam (Gerald) Chastain, Sherry (Mike) Ashey, Teresa (Toby) Wallace; nephew, William (Regina) Crutcher; sister-in-law, Marilyn Watson; stepdaughter, Clara Hair; and two stepsons, Sam Brehm and Johnny Brehm.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

