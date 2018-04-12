Cathey Elliott

Ms. Elliott, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 12, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Todd (Jennifer) Elliott, Troy (Tami) Elliott; and grandchildren, Gregory Elliott, Wesley Elliott, Zachary Elliott, Luke Elliott, Reece Elliott and Katie Elliott.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vale and Emma Poindexter Adams; and aunt, Betty Prince.

Cathey graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1966. She was captain of the cheerleading squad and was crowned “Mrs. Mt. Juliet High School.” She was a member of Corinth Church of Christ in Mt. Juliet. Cathey was a loan officer with Mt. Juliet Bank, Lebanon Bank, and First Bank and Trust. She enjoyed writing cards and reading. Cathey was a loving mother to her children and “Mema” to her grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to offer their gratitude to Lakeshore Heartland and Guardian Hospice for the special care of Ms. Cathey.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

