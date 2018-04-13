Anthony ‘Tony’ Wayne Mitchell

Tony Mitchell passed away April 13, 2018 at age 67.

Mr. Mitchell was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was a postal worker for 32 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and studying Native American history. He was a proud owner of an ’85 Corvette.

He is survived by his children, Kelly (Lucien) Cook, Madalyn (Justin) Marek, Nick Mitchell; grandchildren, Trace Cook, Bridges Cook, Chloe Cook, Grayson Marek; and sister, Bernice Blankenship.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Locke; father, Houston Mitchell; and siblings, Dean Agee, Frank Bowen, JoAnne Bowen, L.B. Bennett, Robert Earl Bowen and Sara Bowen.

The family requests memorial donations be made in his name to the Wilson County Veterans Service Office and Museum in Lebanon.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

