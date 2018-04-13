Denise Louise Legnini

Ms. Legnini, born Feb. 1, 1952 in Geneva, New York, passed away suddenly April 10, 2018 in Watertown.

Denise’s talent lay in the culinary arts. She began her career at Jack Daniels as a communications specialist. A few years later, she worked as a marketing specialist for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. She was also a food stylist at Mid-South Press, promoting the idea of a colorful plate. In 2006, she retired from Nashville; her last employment was at Lowe’s, which she enjoyed immensely. She was generous, loving, and creative by nature and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. Legnini and Louise A. Reale Legnini; and by two brothers, Joseph A. Legnini Jr. and Timothy Legnini.

She is survived by her brother, Jeffrey L. Legnini; and sister, Jeanne C. (Jeni) Reeves.

