Mary Lou Roeser Graves

Mrs. Graves, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, died April 11, 2018.

Mrs. Graves was a born in Old Hickory and was a graduate of St. Cecilia Academy. She was a resident of Mt. Juliet for more than 60 years.

Mrs. Graves was the daughter of the late, Louis and Marie Daschner Roeser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert L. Graves, and her brother, Phillip L. Roeser.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Don) Weathers; son, Barry (Kelley) Graves; grandchildren, Darren (Allison) Weathers, Trent Graves; great-grandchild, Aubrey Weathers; and several nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Academy at 4210 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Old Hickory Village for the love and care given to Mrs. Graves during her stay there.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

