Alice Puckett Foster

Ms. Foster, age 96, of Smithville, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Webb House in Smithville.

She was born Aug. 30, 1921 to her parents, the late Elbridge Kiah and Bonnie Elizabeth Tittsworth Puckett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Foster; grandson, John Richard Foster; two sisters, Jo Bradford, Christine Prichard; and two brothers, Ernest Puckett and Wilburn Puckett.

Ms. Alice was an elementary school educator for more than 40 years, member of the DeKalb County Retired Teachers and member of the Buckner's Chapel United Methodist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her three sons, Brent (Cheryl) Foster, of Lebanon, Mike (Wanna) Foster, of Smithville, Rickey (Stephanie Rhodes) Foster, of Smithville; three grandchildren, Kelli (Jamie) Bullard, Lee (Ruth Stewart) Foster, Michele (Kevin) Carson; four great-grandchildren, Brady (Emilee McBride) Foster, Elijah, Micah, Kiah Carson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Relay for Life or Imagination Library in memory of Ms. Alice.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

