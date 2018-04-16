Ruth Hallman

Mrs. Hallman, age 92, of the Statesville community, died Sunday morning, April 15, 2018 surrounded by love at her residence.

Born July 22, 1925, Ruth was the daughter of the late Sam and Ida Harvey Rollins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hallman on March 29, 2011 after 67 years of marriage; her son, Dewayne Hallman; daughter, Connie McPeak; and a brother, Cleo Rollins.

Ruth is survived by her grandchildren, Jeremy McPeak, and wife, Beth, of Statesville, Lori Major, and husband, Dan, of Norene, Shannon Parker, of Watertown, Jeff Hallman, of Statesville; great-grandchildren, Lily McPeak, Travis and Carrie Major, Reanna Barrett and Kalah Donnell, Logan and Jacob Hallman; great-great-grandsons, Collin and Carson Donnell; daughters-in-law, Linda Hallman, of Sevierville, Kendra Ricketts, of Statesville; and niece, Diane (Floyd) Gaddes, of Statesville.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

