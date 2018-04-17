logo

Obituary

John Elbin Long Sr.

Staff Reports • Today at 2:25 PM

Visitation for Mr. Long will be Wednesday from noon until 5 p.m., Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lebanon Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Funeral services will be Friday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Wilson County Memorial Park. 

Mr. Long, age 73, of Lebanon, passed away April 15, 2018. 

Mr. Long was born July 21, 1944 in Nashville to Billie P. Long and Lora L. Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his son, John E. Long Jr. 

He is survived by his wife, Nora L. Long; daughter, Dana Kennedy; brothers, Dan and Paul; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. 

A special thank you goes to the VA, WEMA and the Lebanon Police Department. 

Wilson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-5417. 

