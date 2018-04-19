Faye York Taylor

Mrs. Taylor, age 83, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at her home in Lebanon.

She was born Oct. 11, 1934 in Jackson County to Edgar and Edna York, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Taylor.

She is survived by her brother, Garvis (Suzanne) York, of Lebanon; sister, Frances Johnson; nieces, Clydette Shaw, of Lafayette, Susan (Todd) York Butcher, of Nashville; and nephew, Jeff (Myra) Johnson, of Lafayette.

She was a retired teacher and taught 24 years with the Lebanon 10thDistrict School System. She was also a member of Powell Grove Church of Christ in Lebanon.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of Powell Grove Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Leash on Life Animal Shelter, Powell Grove Church of Christ or a charity of choice.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

