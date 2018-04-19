Minnie Parker

Mrs. Parker age 101, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at her residence.

She is survived by a loving and devoted daughter, Dr. Geral (Gilbert) Smith-West; stepdaughter, Gloria (John) Jones; grandchildren, Yvonne Delgado, Everett (Celeste) Stein II, Katherine (Joseph) Fletcher, John (Marion) Jones, Cedric (Deanna) Jones, Tony (Lolita) Sharp, Dean (Gloria) Brown, Aaron (Danielle) Henderson, Gleda, Tyric and Glentarius West; devoted great-grandchildren, Everett Stein III, Elise Stein; devoted nephew, Walter (Idalene) Oldham Jr.; devoted niece, Cynthia Cason; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.