Tylon DaJaun Batey

Survivors include his mother, Nataka Cowan (Edward Ray Oldham); father, DeRon Batey; biological father, David Winfree; three sisters, Tylaija Alexander, Erica Oldham, Jakiala Ragene Alexander; four brothers, DeRontay Batey, David Winfree Jr., Marrel Batey; grandmothers, Debra Thompson, Sherrie Cowan, Candice (Ronnie) Martin, Mary Ann Winfree; grandfathers, Willie Ray (Shantonia) Cowan, Ron Lee, (Ethel) Johnson, Bruce (Ann) Owens; great-grandparents, Willie Ray (Jean) Blair; nephew, Debanar; two nieces, Liliana, Jakyra; eight aunts, Latoya Anderson, Tenekia Eddings, Wilandria Cowan, Shaventa Thompson, Shendoah Swader, Wilmesha Cowan, Sasha Beasley, five uncles, Ricky Starks, Cordero Cowan, Willie Cowan, LaGregory Cowan, Kendrick Norman; great-aunts Dr. Harriet (Dr. Kenneth) Brown, Dothan, Melissa (Gregory) Frazier, Evette Miller, Tytrese Thompson, Yolanda (Jessie) Harris; and a host of family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.