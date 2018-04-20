Charles L. Halliburton

Mr. Halliburton, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Glenn and Helma Dean Ayers Halliburton; brother, Benton Hart Halliburton; and special friend, Brenda Woodson.

He is survived by his sister, Bobbie Sue (Ray) Grisham; and many loving family and friends.

Mr. Halliburton was a 1961 graduate of Smith County High School. He worked for Texas Boot Factory, Witt Sign Co. and Cracker Barrel Distribution Center. He coached numerous Lebanon Little League teams and was an avid University of Tennessee Vols fan.

Charlie "Pee Wee" Halliburton was a friend to many.

Active pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the College Street Fellowship House Foundation at 206 S. College St., Lebanon, TN 37087.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.