Thomas Earl Partlow

Mr. Partlow, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 21, 2018 at his home. Mr. Partlow was born in Wilson County March 10, 1938 to the late Herbert Lee Partlow and Nannie Johnson Partlow.

Thomas graduated from Lebanon High School in 1956 and then went on to study at Cumberland College and Middle Tennessee State College, where he received his degree in social science in 1959. Mr. Partlow was then hired to teach at Glencliff High School in Nashville, where he taught for 32 years. In 1962, Mr. Partlow would go on to Peabody College, where he would earn his master’s degree in history. He retired from teaching in 1995. In fall 1997, he went to work alongside Linda Granstaff to reconfigure and expand the Wilson County Archives. Mr. Partlow worked faithfully at the archives, serving as co-director until the last few weeks when his health prevented it.

He belonged to many notable organizations, and was most proud of his family lineage. Perhaps one of his favorite pass times was studying and researching his Ligon family heritage. He was a proud member of the Ligon Family and Kinsmen Association and has traveled abroad to attend “Ligon Reunions” in England. Thomas was also a member of the Dames and Barons Magna Carta, Sons of Confederate Veterans and was an honorary member and volunteer with the Wilson County Black History Committee. Mr. Partlow was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Lebanon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Herbert Gene (Agnes) Partlow; sister, Nancy Partlow Whited; nephew, Tom Chambers; and niece, Debra Midgett.

Mr. Partlow is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy Partlow (Robert) Chambers, of Lebanon; nephews, Howard (Judy) Chambers, of Lebanon, Don (Cindy) Partlow, of Atlanta, David (Michelle) Chambers, of Lebanon, Jeffrey (Sonya) Whited of Lebanon; niece, Marilyn (Jessie) Hawkins of Atlanta. He also leaves behind numerous great-nieces, great-great nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nephews and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brian Petraitis, Tommy Whited, Chet Mason, Howard Chambers, Jeffrey Whited and David Chambers will serve as pallbearers.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

