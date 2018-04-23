James Ross Neal

Mr. Neal, age 87, of Lebanon, died April 22, 2018 at his home.

Born in Greenville, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Thell Ross Neal and Laura Etta Frakes Neal. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, a retired building contractor and minister of Meadow Lane Church of Christ. He attended Adam’s Avenue Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Tribble Neal; brother, Sidney Neal; and four sisters, Frances Austin, Minnie Lee Stroud, Alene McCampbell and Elizabeth Neal.

He is survived by his two children, Michael Ross Neal, Connie Beard; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Adam’s Avenue Church of Christ.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

